Empire State Realty Trust Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Empire State Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17,882.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

