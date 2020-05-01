Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 598,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

