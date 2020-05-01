David C. Bryson Sells 9,002 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider David C. Bryson sold 9,002 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $24,395.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David C. Bryson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, David C. Bryson sold 9,663 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $20,968.71.

On Thursday, April 2nd, David C. Bryson sold 3,359 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $6,113.38.

On Friday, February 7th, David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.