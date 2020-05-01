Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,858 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

