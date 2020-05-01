Dakota Wealth Management Sells 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

