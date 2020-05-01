Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

