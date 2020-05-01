Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 8,954 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after buying an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,584,000.

EFAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

