Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.