Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.