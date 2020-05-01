Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.78 Million Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NRK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

