Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.64 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

