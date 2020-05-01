Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

