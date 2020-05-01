Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

