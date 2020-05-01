Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,752 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

