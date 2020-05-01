Dakota Wealth Management Buys 15,124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 212.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $292.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

