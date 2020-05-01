Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

