D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

