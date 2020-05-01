D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $69.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

