D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

NYSE PM opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

