D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 108,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

KO stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

