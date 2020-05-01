D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 142,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.