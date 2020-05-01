D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $68.48 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.