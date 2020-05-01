D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

