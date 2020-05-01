D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

