D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.26 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,948 shares of company stock worth $7,857,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

