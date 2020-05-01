D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

NTR opened at $35.71 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

