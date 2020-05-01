D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $616,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 168.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 289.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Boeing by 83.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 137,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

