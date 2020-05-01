D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.