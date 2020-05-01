D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

MA stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

