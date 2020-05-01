D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

