D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

