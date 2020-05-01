D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

