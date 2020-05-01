D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

