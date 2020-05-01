D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

