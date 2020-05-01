D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $267.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.