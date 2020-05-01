D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,802,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 339.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

