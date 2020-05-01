D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 438 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

ADP opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

