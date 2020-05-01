D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 149 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $252.53 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

