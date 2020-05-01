D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 25,325 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

