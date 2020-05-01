D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 7,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

