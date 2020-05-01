D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $303.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

