D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.25 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

