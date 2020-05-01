CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.