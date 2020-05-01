Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

