Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,411.64.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

