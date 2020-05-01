CX Institutional Trims Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,652 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

State Street stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

