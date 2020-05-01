CX Institutional Takes $596,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 90.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,130 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $58.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

