CX Institutional Sells 24,456 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

