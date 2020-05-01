CX Institutional Sells 15,274 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

