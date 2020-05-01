CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CX Institutional raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

